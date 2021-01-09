-
The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show Makes It's Debut on KMJQ (Majic 102.1)/Houston
ALL ACCESS has learned that THE DONNIE SIMPSON WEEKEND SHOW will make it's debut on URBAN ONE's R&B KMJQ (MAJIC 102.)/HOUSTON this SATURDAY (3/20) at 9a (CT).
The news was posted on INSTAGRAM this week by SHELLY WADE who is the official voice of the show. THE DONNIE SIMPSON SHOW made it's national debut JANUARY 9th, 2021 and can be heard already in markets like ATLANTA, BALTIMORE, CINCINNATI, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS, PHILADELPHIA, RALEIGH, RICHMOND, and WASHINGTON, DC. (NET NEWS 1/11)
To listen this weekend click here.