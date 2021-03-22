Smestad

TWENTYSEVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING have signed RECORDS NASHVILLE/SONY NASHVILLE artist and songwriter JENNIFER SMESTAD to a joint worldwide publishing deal. The ARIZONA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2016 and released her debut single, “Half The Man,” in 2020. Since its release, the song has accumulated more than 18 million streams and 100k consumption units. SMESTAD is managed by HILL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and is planning to release new music in the coming weeks.

“We’re delighted to have JENNIFER join the TWENTYSEVEN family,” said TWENTYSEVEN MUSIC PUBLISHING owners BARRY WEISS and JENNA ANDREWS in a joint statement. “Her songwriting has already touched countless people across the world, and we’re excited [to] see what she’ll accomplish next.”



“At the beginning of 2020, I set a big goal to sign a publishing deal within a year,” said SMESTAD. “I can’t believe it’s a year later and it’s actually happening! I’m so grateful to BARRY [WEISS], JENNA [ANDREWS], and TWENTYSEVEN for believing in me and taking a chance on me.”

