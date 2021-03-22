New In The Show Me State

YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO has been tapped to turn up the power at SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KSPW (POWER 96.5)/SPRINGFIELD, MO. The show is airing weeknights from 7-11p.

TINO COCHINO RADIO host TINO COCHINO commented, "I’m excited to partner with SUMMITMEDIA. They’re a company that believes in personality driven radio and that is a perfect fit for the TCR brand. Thank you to Operations Manager TOM OAKES and Program Director JAY LASHLEY for the opportunity to grow the show in the Midwest."

LASHLEY added, "Adding the show will bring a newfound energy to our nights! We couldn't be more excited to have him and think the spirit of the show will serve the needs of our listeners perfectly."

For more info on TCR reach out to mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.





