Minor league baseball's ALTOONA CURVE have named former TRENTON THUNDER broadcaster JON MOZES as Director of Communications and Broadcasting and radio voice. MOZES called THUNDER games for six seasons, taking the lead radio position in 2018-19, and is the voice of PRINCETON volleyball and women's basketball on ESPN+ and calls RIDER UNVERSITY men's and women's basketball on ESPN+ and the school's WRRC (107.7 THE BRONC)/LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ. In addition, intern PRESTON SHOEMAKER has been upped to join MOZES in the CURVE radio booth for the season and will also serve as a Sales Intern.

“We are excited to welcome JON to our staff as our Dir./Communications and Broadcasting for the 2021 season,” said CURVE GM DEREK MARTIN. “JON’s familiarity with the NORTHEAST LEAGUE and wealth of experience is a great addition to our staff. We look forward to hearing him on the air bringing the CURVE games to life."

The CURVE, Double-A affiliate of the PITTSBURGH PIRATES, air on LIGHNER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WRTA-A-W253CJ/ALTOONA.

