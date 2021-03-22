Boylan

JOE BOYLAN, the former RUTGERS men's basketball assistant coach and current radio analyst, died SUNDAY evening (3/21) in CAMDEN, NJ after suffering a stroke WEDNESDAY night (3/17). BOYLAN, 82, who called SCARLET KNIGHTS men's basketball alongside JERRY RECCO, was taken to a CAMDEN hospital WEDNESDAY for surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain; his condition worsened on SUNDAY afternoon.

BOYLAN moved into the RUTGERS radio analyst role in 2015 after a 19 year stint as Athletic Dir. at LOYOLA UNIVERSITY - MARYLAND and was a RUTGERS assistant in 1973-85 and radio analyst until leaving the team for the LOYOLA job in 2991.

The SCARLET KNIGHTS are heard on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK and BEASLEY News-Talk WCTC-A/NEW BRUNSWICK.

