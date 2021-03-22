Noah Preston

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) label DEF JAM RECORDINGS, has promoted SVP/A&R NOAH PRESTON to EVP/A&R. Based in SANTA MONICA, PRESTON will report directly to Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON.

HARLESTON said, "NOAH has played a pivotal role in successfully bringing home some of DEF JAM’s most important core artists over the course of the past ten years. As the roster continues to expand its scope and direction, NOAH’s contributions make him one of the prime architects of DEF JAM’s future. This is a well-deserved promotion, as we welcome him to the executive management team."

PRESTON added, “I’m grateful to have worked for DEF JAM from intern to EVP, and I appreciate JEFF HARLESTON for continuing to believe in me. It’s a dream being from L. A. and getting to work with local legends like JHENE, YG, and HITBOY. DEF JAM has always been a label that has supported artists and their creative vision and expression. I’m excited to help continue to grow that legacy even further.”

The LOS ANGELES native has spent his professional music career at DEF JAM. While in college at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY, he joined the label in 2009 as an A&R Department intern. He became a member of the staff in his senior year in 2010. That same year he signed JHENÉ AIKO to the label. PRESTON is currently in the studio working with YG on his sixth studio album, and with HIT-BOY on his debut album.

« see more Net News