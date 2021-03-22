The Mural

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE is revealing a mural in honor of healthcare workers and a fundraiser for TAILGATE BREWERY’S VANDERBILT HEALTHCARE WORKER PIZZA DONATION PROGRAM tomorrow (3/23).

The mural was created by WHITNEY HERRINGTON, and is located on 11th Avenue in THE GULCH and will remain in place until APRIL 25th.

107.5 THE RIVER’s personalities will encourage NASHVILLIANS and tourists to visit the mural and post a photo on social media using the hashtag #iHeartHeroes.

