Top 10

PROGRESSIVE moved into the top slot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MARCH 15-21, with INDEED in second place. iHEARTRADIO promos took three of the top 10 slots, with promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS entering the chart in third place, iHEARTRADIO promos in fourth, and promos for the True Crime "ASTRAY" podcast in 6th.

The top 10:

PROGRESSIVE (#4 last week; 53621 instances) INDEED (#3; 52894) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (--: 50306) iHEARTRADIO (#1: 38771) BABBEL (#6; 35347) ASTRAY PODCAST (--; 35309) GEICO (#8; 32514) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#2; 32322) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (#9; 31943) ZIPRECRUITER (#10; 31842)

