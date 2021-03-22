Jastremski

JOHN JASTREMSKI is exiting the evening slot at ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK to join BILL SIMMONS and SPOTIFY's THE RINGER to host podcasts, reports the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND.

The report indicates that JASTREMSKI, who has been with WFAN for a decade after winning the "Fantasy Phenom" talent contest for a slot on the station in 2011, will exit WFAN in APRIL and will host 3-4 podcasts per week, one being NEW YORK-centric and the others on sports betting.

