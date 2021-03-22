Libera Awards Nominees

The 10th Annual AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) LIBERA AWARDS, presented by MERLIN with charity partner SWEET RELIEF, will be a livestreaming global ceremony on THURSDAY, JUNE 17th. The show will be produced by THE CONTROL ROOM, featuring performances from nominees.

The show is the finale of INDIE WEEK, set for JUNE 14th-17th, sponsored by SOUNDEXCHANGE. One hundred percent of the money raised will benefit needy career musicians and music industry professionals.

Some of the nominees for the 2021 LIBERA AWARDS are:

Record Of The Year:

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "Punisher" (DEAD OCEANS)

RUN THE JEWELS - "RTJ4" (JEWEL RUNNERS, INC.)

PERFUME GENIUS - "Set My Heart On Fire Immediately" (MATADOR RECORDS)

YVES TUMOR - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (WARP RECORDS)

THUNDERCAT - "It Is What It Is" (BRAINFEEDER)

WAXAHATCHEE - "Saint Cloud" (MERGE RECORDS)

Best Live/Livestream Act:

RUN THE JEWELS (JEWEL RUNNERS, LLC.)

PHOEBE BRIDGERS (DEAD OCEANS)

FONTAINES D.C. (PARTISAN RECORDS)

PERFUME GENIUS (MATADOR RECORDS)

ARCA (XL RECORDINGS)

A2IM Humanitarian Award

REV. MOOSE (MARAUDER/NIVA)

KILLER MIKE & EL-P OF RUN THE JEWELS (JEWEL RUNNERS, INC.)

MEGAN THEE STALLION (300 ENTERTAINMENT)

PAUL REDDING (BEGGARS GROUP)

KEVIN LILES (300 ENTERTAINMENT)

For a full list of this year’s nominees, including those in the Americana, Blues, Country, Dance/Electronic, Folk/Bluegrass, Hip-Hop/Rap, Latin, R&B, Rock, Spiritual and other categories, see www.liberaawards.com.

« see more Net News