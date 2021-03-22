ACM's 'Wine Down Wednesday' Resumes

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will resume its "happy hour" virtual event series, "ACM Wine Down WEDNESDAYS," on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24th, running through WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th. The three new episodes will feature wine provided by sponsor 1000 STORIES BOURBON BARREL-AGED WINE, as well as performances, conversation, and stories highlighting 56th ACM Awards New Artist nominees JIMMIE ALLEN and TENILLE ARTS, as well as Country music artist KAMERON MARLOWE. On behalf of each participating artist, 1000 STORIES is contributing a $2,000 donation towards the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND to be disbursed to individuals in the Country music community who are currently on the waitlist for pandemic relief assistance.

MARLOWE will lead the first episode on MARCH 24th at 6p (CT), followed by ALLEN on MARCH 31st and ARTS on APRIL 7th. The performances will stream on the ACM and 1000 Stories official FACEBOOK pages, and be available to re-watch for 30 days here.

The ACM "Wine Down WEDNESDAY" series launched last JULY (NET NEWS 7/6/2020). Guests have included LINDSAY ELL, CAYLEE HAMMACK, NICOLLE GALYON, MADDIE & TAE, CARLY PEARCE, CASSADEE POPE, MACKENZIE PORTER, TENILLE TOWNES, HAILEY WHITTERS and LAINEY WILSON.

« see more Net News