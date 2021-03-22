Kurtz

Veteran artist manager DENNIS KURTZ has launched a new venture, WHAT's NEXT NASHVILLE, a company initially focused on DIY artist development and mentoring master classes for independent artists. The company is offering a four-session, eight hour-session class designed to help independent artists and their teams walk through the various stages of artist development successfully. Packages start at $40.

“I’ve seen too many artists, songwriters [and] musicians move to town and flail away for years before they figure out the business,” said KURTZ, who had also worked as a booking agent, label exec and music publisher. “The goal for WHAT's NEXT NASHVILLE is to give you an insider view of what is real and avoid the pitfalls, roadblocks and potholes that can sideline a career at any stage of development. We believe we can save most artists a year or more of time and money with realistic steps to confidently move forward with their career.”

