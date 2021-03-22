Katy Perry To Launch Vegas Residency (FeatureFlash/Shutterstock.com)

Pop Star and AMERICAN IDOL Judge KATY PERRY is set to launch a LAS VEGAS residency later this year which is expected to extend well into 2022. The residency will take place at the new THEATER inside RESORTS WORLD.

PERRY joins the likes of BRITNEY SPEARS, JENNIFER LOPEZ, GWEN STEFANI and CELINE DION in starring in her own residency. It's likely the residency is perfect for the new mom who welcomed daughter DAISY DOVE with Fiance' ORLANDO BLOOM in AUGUST.

RESORTS WORLD is a brand new casino in LAS VEGA and insiders say it's expected to partially open MAY 14th. Completion of the resort will continue over the summer.

Resort World (Kit Leong/Shutterstock.com)

