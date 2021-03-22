'On Time With Bobby Bones'

iHEARTMEDIA host, TV personality and best-selling author BOBBY BONES will premiere his new monthly interview series, "On Time With BOBBY BONES" on TUESDAY, MARCH 23rd. The show will stream live via the CTRL_MUSIC_ channel on TWITCH, and feature exclusive interview content, games, interaction via TWITCH chat, music and more.

MADDIE & TAE as well as RYAN HURD will be BONES' guests for the debut episode, along with more special surprises and segments.

