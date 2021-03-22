February 2021 PPM Analysis

Let’s step into the way-back machine, shall we? A year ago, as we reviewed the results of the FEBRUARY 2020 survey, little did we realize it would be the last, full pre-pandemic book for at least a year … or the rest of our lives? We were so innocent back then. Fast forward to the present day. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., playing Sherman to the Mr. Peabody at XTRENDS, examine the reality that is the current FEBRUARY survey. This one ran from 2/4 through 3/3. There was one long holiday weekend, some sort of big football game, and a bunch of talk about sticking needles in arms – in a good way. In addition, radio legend RUSH LIMBAUGH passed away at the end of week #2. Let’s see what happened …

NEW YORK: Gotta Lite?

The months may change but one thing remains constant – iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was #1 6+ for the fourth straight survey. The station also had its best Frosty-free share in exactly a year (6.5-6.8). It also remained the cume leader with an increase of 10.1% (2,688,900-2,961,100). The market was off by 1.5%. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS moved up to #2 with authority as the station landed its largest share in over a year (5.2-6.4). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) slipped to #3 despite posting its best number since AUGUST (5.8-6.1). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WCBS-F repeated at #4 (5.1-4.8). NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO N/T WNYC remained at #5 (4.9-4.5) but was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3), which stepped up from #6 (4.4-4.5).

Though WLTW was flat, it did capture the 25-54 flag for the sixth straight survey. WSKQ remained at #2 with a small gain and was about a half share off the lead. WBLS leapt from #6 to #3 with – once again – its highest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) stepped up to #4 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. WNYC dropped to #5 as it returned most of last month’s large increase. It was just ahead of SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR), which was up to #6 with its largest number in over a year. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WXNY (LA X96.3) fell from a tie at #3 to #9 as it gave back most of last survey’s massive increase.

WSKQ continued to dominate the 18-34 sphere as it posted a large share increase. WLTW repeated at #2 with a small gain but was about two shares off the lead. WBLS had – yup – its best book in over a year as it rose three places to #3. This pushed WHTZ, which had a small loss, back to #4. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) dipped to #5 with a small loss but held a sizeable lead over #6 iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1), which had a slight increase. WXNY fell from #5 to #11.

WLTW was flat 18-49 but remained the market leader for the fourth book in a row. WSKQ had a small gain to remain #2 but was over a share behind the leader. WBLS stepped up to #3 with, you guessed it, its best book in over a year. A flat WHTZ repeated at #4 while WPAT advanced three spaces to #5 with its highest mark in over a year. WNYC dropped to #6 while WXNY fell seven slots to #12.

LOS ANGELES: The Earth Moved

Not an unusual occurrence in these environs, but ENTERCOM Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) became the leading 6+ station for the first time since NOVEMBER (5.6-5.9). This ended the three-book run at #1 for iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST, which dipped to #2 (5.7-5.6). The station did remain the cume leader with an increase of 7.0% (2,127,200-2,275,400). The market was up by 1.4%. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A repeated at #3 (5.0-5.0) while ENTERCOM Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) remained at #4 (4.6-4.4). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) was again firmly entrenched at #5 (4.0-4.0) but was forced to share the moment with ENTERCOM Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM), which rose from a tie at #8 with its highest score in over a year (3.4-4.0).

The planets continued to align for KRTH as it remained the 25-54 market leader with its highest share since OCTOBER. KCBS-F stepped up to #2 with – again – its highest share in over a year and trailed the leader by about a share. KOST dipped to #3 despite a slight increase. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS moved up to #4, which left iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) – which was off slightly – alone at #5. KLVE dropped three places to #6 as it ended a two-book surge. It was tied with SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA).

There was an edge to the 18-34 leaderboard as KYSR moved up to #1 with a strong increase. Meanwhile, KCBS-F jumped from a tie at #8 to #2 with a massive share increase. It trailed the leader by better than a share but held a slim margin over two stations locked in mortal combat at #3. KRTH fell from #1 as it ended a three-book surge while a flat KOST remained in place. KIIS repeated at #5 as it ended a two-book slide. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM), which was up to #6 thanks to a strong increase. SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3) fell three slots to #7 despite a flat performance.

KOST was off slightly to remain #1 18-49 but that opened the door enough for a flat KRTH to forge a tie. KCBS-F was up to #3 with – again – its best book in over a year. KYSR slipped to #4 with a slight loss while KIIS moved up two slots to #5 with a slight increase. KBIG dipped to #6 and was tied with KLAX while KLVE dropped from a tie at #5 to #8. Keep an eye on MERUELO Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9). The station came close to doubling its previous share as it leapt from a tie at #22 to #9.

CHICAGO: News AND Talk

The info need was strong with this market. ENTERCOM News WBBM-A led the way 6+ for the second straight survey (7.3-7.1). Stepping up to second place was WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ (6.7-6.4). The leading music station was iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103), which dipped to #3 with its smallest share since AUGUST (6.8-6.0). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) remained at #4 (5.1-5.3). The station also retained the cume crown: 1,186,600-1,153,700 – a decrease of 2.8%. The market was up by 1.7%. Last month, HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) and HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) were tied at #5. WTMX remained in place (4.4-4.5) while WDRV dipped to a tie at #7 (4.4-4.0).

For the first time since NOVEMBER, UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUENA 105.1) was back atop the 25-54 leaderboard. The station also dropped its largest share in over a year. WTMX was up two slots to #2 with its third straight up book. WBEZ was close behind as it fell from first to third. WVAZ stepped down to #4 with a small loss while two stations made strong moves up the chart. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) was up three places to #5 with its best outing since FEBRUARY. Close behind at #6 was ENTERCOM AAA WXRT, which rose from #9, with its highest score since OCTOBER. WDRV dropped from #5 to #8 as it returned most of last month’s large increase.

WKSC posted a huge 18-34 share increase, which propelled the station to #1 for the first time since OCTOBER. It held a strong lead over a flat WVAZ, which repeated at #2. WBEZ again went from first to third as it lost a rather large chunk of share. ENTERCOM Top 40/M WBBM-F (B96) stepped up to #4 with a slight increase while HUBBARD AC WSHE (SHE 100.3) advanced five spaces to #5 with its highest mark since OCTOBER. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI slid to #8 as it gave back about half of last month’s big increase.

WOJO had things working 18-49 as it stepped up to #1 with its best performance since OCTOBER. WVAZ moved up to #2 with a slight increase while, once again, WBEZ dropped from first to third. This time it was tied with WKSC, which advanced from #6 with its best book in exactly a year. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5 – WXRT was up from #8 while WTMX strode in from #7. WLIT and UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WPPN (AMOR 106.7) had been tied at #4. WLIT slid to #7 while WPPN dropped to #8. It was tied with CUMULUS Alternative WKQX, which advanced from #16.

SAN FRANCISCO: Quod Erat Demonstrandum

That one’s for all the math geeks and crossword puzzle freaks. For the second book in a row, KQED INC. N/T KQED was both #1 and in double digits 6+ (10.9-10.6). That marked the third time in the last four surveys that the station was in double digits. ENTERCOM News KCBS-A remained #2 but with its smallest share since AUGUST (8.5-7.5). The leading music station was again BONNEVILLE AC KOIT, which repeated at #3 but with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (4.7-5.1). The station continued to command the cume (903,000-876,900) – a decrease of 2.9%. The market grew by 3.5%. iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) moved up to #4 (3.9-4.5) while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) slipped to #5 (4.2-4.0).

The top four 25-54 stations were as we left them last time. For the fifth time in the last six surveys, KQED – which was off slightly – was #1. It was well ahead of #2 KMVQ, which had a modest loss. KOIT repeated at #3 with a slight increase while KCBS-A was #4 again after landing its first down book since AUGUST. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL was close behind as it stepped up to #5. ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) slid to #7 with a small loss.

KQED made it three demos in a row as it moved up two places to #1 18-34 with a slight increase. KMEL remained at #2 though it returned most of last month’s huge gain. KOIT fell from first to third though it was still in better shape than before all that Santa nonsense started in DECEMBER. KMVQ remained at #4 though it had a large share loss. It was tied with UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KBRG (AMOR 100.3), which moved up from a tie at #7 with its largest share in over a year. The move o’ the month went to SBS Regional Mexican KRZZ (93.3 LA RAZA), which leapt from a tie at #14 to #8.

The top four 18-49 stations were unaltered from their previous incarnation. KMVQ was #1 for the second book in a row though it had a large share loss. KQED remained at #2 but drew closer to the lead just by being flat. KOIT, which was also flat, was #3 while KMEL repeated at #4 with a modest loss. A flat KBRG stepped up to #5, which pushed KLLC down to #6.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Freeze Frame

There was a lot of movement in the 6+ ranks. However, keep in mind that TEXAS was pummeled by winter storms during this survey, which led to massive blackouts. The station that ended up on top of the 6+ snowdrift was iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1), which stepped up from #2 (5.6-5.2). The previous leader was SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY. It slipped to #2 (6.1-4.8) and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM), which rose from #4 (4.7-4.8). KHKS remained the cume leader with a drop of 4.0% (1,129,200-1,084,300). The market was off by 3.4%. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUE BUENA 94.1) was up three places to #4 with its highest share in over a year (4.2-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) had its best book since AUGUST (3.6-4.4) as it leapt from a tie at #11 to #5. Three stations ended up in a heap at #6. CUMULUS Country KSCS dropped from #3 (5.1-4.3) while its cluster podnah CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) stepped up from a tie at #7 (4.2-4.3). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) slipped from #5 (4.5-4.3).

For the second straight survey, ENTERCOM Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) was the leading station 25-54. It was flat this time but maintained about a half share lead over the two stations at #2. A flat KHKS remained in place while CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET 96.7FM/1310AM) was up four places with its best offensive performance since OCTOBER. KDMX leapt seven squares to #4 with its highest share in over a year while iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) soared from #13 to #5 with its highest number since JULY. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) dropped to #7 with a slight loss while KZPS went from #3 to #8 as it ended a two-book surge. KSCS fell five places to a tie at #9.

After a two-book hiatus, KHKS was back on top 18-34 with its best book since JULY. KDMX had its best book in over a year as it climbed up to #2 but was two shares behind the leader. KKDA was up three slots to #3 with its best outing since MAY. KSCS stepped up to #4 with a slight increase while KEGL advanced from a tie at #9 to #5 as it got back some of last month’s huge loss. ENTERCOM Regional Mexican KMVK (GRANDE 107.5) was up from a tie at #12 to #7 with its highest share in over a year. KDGE dropped from #1 to a tie at #8 while KLTY fell from #4 to #12.

KHKS had its second up book in a row as it rose from #3 to #1 18-49. It just edged out KEGL, which advanced from #10 to #2 with its best performance since OCTOBER. KJKK was a beat behind as it dropped from #1 to #3. KDMX went from #7 to #4 with a strong increase while two stations ended up at #5. KKDA dipped from #4 with a slight loss while KLNO advanced from #8 as it got back most of last month’s huge loss. KSCS and KZPS had been tied at #5. KSCS dropped to a tie at #8 while KZPS dropped to #10 where it was tied with KDGE, which fell from #2.

That’s the facts as we saw them. Thank you for taking the time to indulge us. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will take a brief respite while we ponder the meaning of life. We will be back with round two, which will feature HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It comes with a money-back guarantee! Of course, it’s free so that’s pretty much an empty promise. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or email info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ResearchDirectorInc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ResearchDirectorInc

Twitter: @ResearchDirectr

« back to Net News