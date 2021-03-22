Meadows

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to singer and hit songwriter TRAVIS MEADOWS, who is recovering from a back surgery with multiple complications that affected his speech, among other issues. A GOFUNDME account has been set up here to assist with his considerable medical expenses. MEADOWS details his harrowing ordeal in a 23-minute video here.

MEADOWS’ songs have been cut by DIERKS BENTLEY (“Riser"), ERIC CHURCH (“Knives of New Orleans” and “Dark Side), JAKE OWEN (“What We Ain’t Got”), KENNY CHESNEY (”Better Boat”), BROTHERS OSBORNE, LINDSAY ELL, CRAIG MORGAN, WYNONNA JUDD and RANDY HOUSER, among many others.

