After over 45 years in the music business TAZMOE MUSIC’s KEVIN SUTTER has decided to pursue a new chapter in his life. He will be shuttering his Triple A independent promotion/marketing company as of MARCH 31Sst.

SUTTER started his career in 1976 at the age of 21 with CBS RECORDS working as an inventory clerk. After working his way into promotion, he had stops at EPIC RECORDS, IRS RECORDS, CHRYSALIS RECORDS, RCA RECORDS and EAST WEST RECORDS. He opened TAZMOE MUSIC in 1992.

SUTTER said, “After turning 66 earlier this year I thought that I’d like to start a new chapter in my adult life. No plans on just what that will be right now – I am just looking forward to the change of pace starting on APRIL 1st, 2021. To all the wonderful people I’ve met and worked with at both the labels and radio, I would just like to say thank you to all for making that ride for 45 years fun and exciting almost every day!”

Keep in with SUTTER at (253) 472-6994, or at Kevin@Tazmoemusic.com.

