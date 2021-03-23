Michael Stanley (Cleveland.com)

THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME will honor longtime CLEVELAND rocker, and radio and TV personality, MICHAEL STANLEY, on MARCH 25th as part of citywide celebration set by CLEVELAND City Council.

In addition to the citywide celebration, stations throughout NORTHEAST OHIO are joining forces to celebrate STANLEY’s legacy, including his home station of ENTERCOM's WNCX Classic Rock (98.5 WNCX)/CLEVELAND, where he hosted his well-known afternoon show for 30 years.

In solidarity, the stations will commemorate MICHAEL STANLEY playing his hit song “My Town” in unison at 10:35a. Longtime fans will recognize the importance of 10:35 from the opening lines of the MICHAEL STANLEY BAND hit “In the Heartland.” Throughout the day, STANLEY’s iconic music and lyrics will be heard inside the museum and played on the ROCK HALL’s Rock Boxes located downtown along EAST 9th STREET.

Just minutes before the 10:35 tribute, Cleveland City Council President KEVIN KELLEY will proclaim March 25th Michael Stanley Day. Friends, family and fans are invited to attend the ceremony on the ROCK HALL PLAZA.

GREG HARRIS, President and CEO, ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, said, “The energy of his music and its ability to bring people together helped to make CLEVELAND the Rock & Roll Capital of the World, and it galvanized the community to rally together and make our city the home of THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME. His contributions to rock & roll and our region will not be forgotten, and we are honored to preserve his legacy and tell his story forever at the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME.”

CLEVELAND Mayor FRANK G. JACKSON, added, “On behalf of the citizens of the City of CLEVELAND, I extend my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. MICHAEL STANLEY. In celebration of his impact to the world of music near and far. I am pleased that CLEVELAND City Council declared MARCH 25th as MICHAEL STANLEY DAY.”

Council President KEVIN KELLEY, who sponsored the resolution for MARCH 25th MICHAEL STANLEY DAY said, “MICHAEL STANLEY was the first live concert I saw as a young person and he was the last live concert I saw at the BEACHLAND BALLROOM when he received the CLEVELAND Arts Prize in 2019. THE MICHAEL STANLEY BAND was the music of my youth and beyond.”



