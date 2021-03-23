Morris & Hurd

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE's RYAN HURD, who earned 54 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, “Chasing After You" featuring wife and COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist MAREN MORRIS, making it the most-added record at Country radio. The song has a total of 69 stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion LUKE JENSEN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

