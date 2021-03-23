More Stimulating Cash

iHEARTMEDIA has jfired up a new national promotion, "Double Your Stimulus". With $1,400 stimulus checks going out from the government, iHEARTMEDIA wants to send you an additional $1,400 stimulus check.

The national promotion may have up to six winners each weekday during its run. Listeners can enter through their favorite iHEARTMEDIA station's website and at iHEARTRADIO.COM and texting the nationwide keyword to 200200 through APRIL 2.

