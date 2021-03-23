Valentine

Effective immediately, BOB VALENTINE, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING's CFO, is promoted to President, while KENT HOSKINS is to assume the role of CFO. They will both report to CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI. VALENTINE will continue to work closely with PASCUCCI to guide the company’s overall business strategy and work with the senior executive team, to grow acquisitions of recording artists, songwriters, composers, playwrights, and creative partners.

PASCUCCI said, “BOB has been a key contributor to CONCORD’s evolution and growth over the better part of 20 years. He takes great pride in the history and culture of the company and understands as well as any of us the work and dedication that our entire team has invested in the dramatic evolution of CONCORD. This is a well-deserved promotion in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the future vision of CONCORD. He will be replaced by KENT HOSKINS, another extraordinary executive who has been serving as CFO of both CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and CONCORD THEATRICALS. His transition to CFO of the entire company will be seamless and the entire Board looks forward to working even more closely with KENT in the coming years.”

VALENTINE commented, “I’m extraordinarily proud and humbled by the growth and success of CONCORD, and even more thankful for the many, many people who have worked so hard to make CONCORD what it is today. SCOTT, our Board, and I have developed an outstanding working partnership and I look forward to continuing our collective mission to make CONCORD the leading independent, worldwide leader in the music industry."

HOSKINS said, “Having worked in the music industry for almost 20 years, I am honored and delighted to be taking up the CONCORD CFO role. The team at CONCORD persistently delivers the creative passion and stewardship of their artists, writers, and authors with an astute and highly successful growth strategy. I look forward to CONCORD continuing that success and thank SCOTT PASCUCCI and BOB VALENTINE for their continued support.”

