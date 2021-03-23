Carrie Underwood

As first reported YESTERDAY (3/22), CARRIE UNDERWOOD is having a live virtual concert from the Mother Church of Country Music, NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM, on EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 4th at 11a (CT). UNDERWOOD says the free concert will livestream from her official FACEBOOK page. Donations during the stream will benefit SAVE THE CHILDREN.

Watch UNDERWOOD's invitation on CAPITOL/CMG's INSTAGRAM. Her MY SAVIOR album is available FRIDAY, MARCH 26th.

« see more Net News