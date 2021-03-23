BILLBOARD reported, according to the INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY's (IFPI) "Global Music Report 2021", despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, worldwide music sales grew for the sixth year in a row. Total revenues increased 7.4% to $21.6 billion. A major part of that increase was streaming with its 19.9% increase in the total of 443 million paid users and advertising revenue to $13.4 billion, that is 62% of all recorded music sales minus a 4.7% decrease in physical sales, a 10% drop in performance rights revenues and a 9.4% drop in syc rights income.

In the report's foreword, IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE stated, "These are not easy times, but the music community with its creativity, innovation, and determination continues to drive forward, to an even greater future," said. She said the rise in revenues at a time of global crisis highlighted "the enduring power of music to console, heal and lift our spirits."

« see more Net News