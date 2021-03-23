Community Engagement

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE)/MILWAUKEE’s 88NINE AMPLIFIER -- its new-artist development program -- has selected four MILWAUKEE musicians for its Class of 2021. The musicians are in the program’s first eight-month class, with national mentors JUSTIN VERNON, BUTCH VIG and MARCELLA ARAICA (MS. LAGO) working with the four.

The four musicians chosen are:

* LEOSHA STONES, better known as THE OSHI, is a BAJAN-AMERICAN rapper and producer.

* MARCUS MCFARLIN, also known as ELDER MAC, is a gospel vocalist and producer. He also runs his own music production company, ELDER MAC ENTERTAINMENT.

* MAXWELL JAMES is an Americana singer-songwriter with a focus on rhythm and melody.

* VALERIE LIGHTHART is a folk-pop songstress who brings a multidisciplinary approach to her music.

“MILWAUKEE has so much untapped talent,” AMPLIFIER Program Director CHAD ROPER said. “Through the selection process, it was exciting to see the incredible passion and drive from these four artists, and we cannot wait until the world sees what this class has to offer.”

Over 200 artists applied for the eight-month class of AMPLIFIER. The program’s first class kicked off virtually earlier this month and will run through November 2021. In addition to eight months of mentorship and learning, program participants will each receive $10,000 grants from the MARY LOUISE MUSSOLINE ARTIST FUND. Throughout the course of the program, artists will develop skills needed for long-term success in the industry, including management, production, collaboration and more.

