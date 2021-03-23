VIRTUAL JOCK/KEY NETWORKS syndicated morning show, COOPER & ANTHONY RADIO SHOW are beefing with KIIS/SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA's KYLE & JACKIE O morning show.

News got out that co-host JACKIE O was spending $90/week on CANDY CRUSH and playing while on the air. COOPER LAWRENCE and ANTHONY MICHAELS expressed their offense while so many broadcasters were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



