Cooper & Anthony Beef With Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show Over Candy Crush
March 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM (PT)
VIRTUAL JOCK/KEY NETWORKS syndicated morning show, COOPER & ANTHONY RADIO SHOW are beefing with KIIS/SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA's KYLE & JACKIE O morning show.
News got out that co-host JACKIE O was spending $90/week on CANDY CRUSH and playing while on the air. COOPER LAWRENCE and ANTHONY MICHAELS expressed their offense while so many broadcasters were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
