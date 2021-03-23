No Sales

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC's databases by midday on TUESDAY (3/3).

Among the applications that did make it into the FCC databases, filing for STAs were BRIAN R. WALSH (WGL-A/FORT WAYNE, IN, reduced power diplexed with WIOE-A due to loss of site); CSN INTERNATIONAL (WWYC-A/TOLEDO, OH, reduced power due to transmitter malfunction); and BROADCAST INDUSTRY GROUP, LLC (KLRG-A/SHERIDAN, AR, reduced power while transmitter repair work continues).

DESERT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT d/b/a COLLEGE OF THE DESERT has applied for extensions of its Silent STAs for KCOD-A and K260DE/PALM DESERT, CA due to "significant financial distress."

SOUTHERN GOSPETALITY, LLC has closed on the sale of Southern Gospel WXAN/AVA-CARBONDALE, IL to MOUNTAIN VALLEY MEDIA LLC for $300,000.

HARRISVILLE CULTURAL INSTITUTE has closed on the donation of low power WXTF-LP/HARRISVILLE, MI to ALCONA MUSIC PROJECT, INC.

And ARMIDA A. SAILLE has closed on the sale of K283CJ/ABILENE, TX to LA SINAI ABILENE LLC for $26,000.

« see more Net News