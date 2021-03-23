T3R Music & Radio Awards

The TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT MUSIC AWARDS held its 11th annual T3R REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS YESTERDAY (3/22) in ARLINGTON, TX. The night's big winners were AARON WATSON, who won Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, BRI BAGWELL, who won Female Vocalist of the Year, and RANDY ROGERS and WADE BOWEN who swept the Duo/Group/Band, Single, Album and Video categories for their "Hold My Beer, Vol. 2" collaboration and its single, “Rodeo Clown.”

Artist of the Decade honors were presented to the RANDY ROGERS BAND for Entertainer and Duo/Group/Band of the Decade. The Female Vocalist of the Decade award went to BAGWELL and Male Vocalist of the Decade yielded a tie between WATSON and CODY JOHNSON. RADNEY FOSTER was presented with the Living Legend Award.

The two-day event kicked off with a SUNDAY gathering, a large worship service at TEXAS LIVE! in ARLINGTON, followed by the T3R TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO'S FUTURE FACES SHOW at the PBR BAR inside TEXAS LIVE! The Future Faces honor was awarded to ARIEL HUTCHINS, who earned a performance spot on the MONDAY night awards show. Also performing during last night's show were KEVIN FOWLER, SUNDANCE HEAD, JENNIE DALE LORD, CREED FISHER, BAGWELL, MARK POWELL, KYLIE FREY, THE CHAD COOKE BAND, CROSS RAGS AND YOUNG, DAVID ADAM BYRNES, THE STATELINE and BRODIE LANE. The show was hosted by artist KENDALL BEARD and AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK KOKE/AUSTIN's ERIC RAINES.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

AARON WATSON

Male Vocalist of the Year

AARON WATSON

Female Vocalist of the Year

BRI BAGWELL

Duo/Group/Band of the Year

RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

New Male Vocalist of the Year

HAYDEN HADDOCK

New Female Vocalist of the Year

MORGAN ASHLEY

New Duo/Group/Band of the Year

THE STATELINE BAND

Single of the Year (Artist/Producer)

“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

Album of the Year (Artist/Producer)

“Hold My Beer 2” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

BRANDON JENKINS Memorial Songwriters Award (Songwriter)

“Feels Like Country Music” - JON WOLFE

Music Video of the Year (Artist/Producer-Director)

“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN

Record Producer of the Year

STORMY COOPER

Recording Studio of the Year

YELLOWDOG STUDIOS - WIMBERLY

Venue/Night Club of the Year

TEXAS LIVE - ARLINGTON



Festival of the Year

Outlaws and Legends - ABILENE

Radio Station of the Year - Super Market

KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FT. WORTH

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

KRMX (92.9 SHOOTER FM)/WACO

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

KRVF 106.9/CORSICANA

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

KYOX 94.3/COMANCHE

Radio Station of the Year - Out of Region

KQSC-A/F 1530/107.3/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Radio Station of the Year - Internet

TexasRedHotRadio.com

Radio Station of the Year - Syndicated

TexasRedDirtRoads - TXRDR - JUSTIN FRAZELL

Radio Station of the Year - Specialty Show

West TEXAS SATURDAY Night - KBCY JB CLOUD

On Air Personality of the Year - Super Market

JUSTIN & HEATHER - KFWR/FT. WORTH

On Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

CORLISS - KVMK/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

On Air Personality of the Year- Medium Market

CAREY DEAN/KEITH JAMES/JOJO - KRVF/CORSICANA

On Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

KAYLA KAY - KSNY/SNYDER

On Air Personality of the Year - Out of Region

CARLY EVANS - KQSC/ COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

On Air Personality of the Year - Internet

JODY LEE CAUDLE - TexasHomegrownRadio/STEPHENVILLE

Entertainer of the Decade

RANDY ROGERS BAND

Male Vocalist of the Decade

AARON WATSON and CODY JOHNSON

Female Vocalist of the Decade

BRI BAGWELL

Duo/Group/Band of the Decade

RANDY ROGERS BAND

The T3R REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS are fan and industry voted. Over 60,000 votes were for the 2021 T3R TEXAS Music Awards. This year there were three rounds of voting, ending in JANUARY.

