Bri Bagwell, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson And More Win Big At T3R Texas Regional Radio Music Awards
March 23, 2021
The TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT MUSIC AWARDS held its 11th annual T3R REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS YESTERDAY (3/22) in ARLINGTON, TX. The night's big winners were AARON WATSON, who won Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, BRI BAGWELL, who won Female Vocalist of the Year, and RANDY ROGERS and WADE BOWEN who swept the Duo/Group/Band, Single, Album and Video categories for their "Hold My Beer, Vol. 2" collaboration and its single, “Rodeo Clown.”
Artist of the Decade honors were presented to the RANDY ROGERS BAND for Entertainer and Duo/Group/Band of the Decade. The Female Vocalist of the Decade award went to BAGWELL and Male Vocalist of the Decade yielded a tie between WATSON and CODY JOHNSON. RADNEY FOSTER was presented with the Living Legend Award.
The two-day event kicked off with a SUNDAY gathering, a large worship service at TEXAS LIVE! in ARLINGTON, followed by the T3R TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO'S FUTURE FACES SHOW at the PBR BAR inside TEXAS LIVE! The Future Faces honor was awarded to ARIEL HUTCHINS, who earned a performance spot on the MONDAY night awards show. Also performing during last night's show were KEVIN FOWLER, SUNDANCE HEAD, JENNIE DALE LORD, CREED FISHER, BAGWELL, MARK POWELL, KYLIE FREY, THE CHAD COOKE BAND, CROSS RAGS AND YOUNG, DAVID ADAM BYRNES, THE STATELINE and BRODIE LANE. The show was hosted by artist KENDALL BEARD and AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK KOKE/AUSTIN's ERIC RAINES.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
AARON WATSON
Male Vocalist of the Year
AARON WATSON
Female Vocalist of the Year
BRI BAGWELL
Duo/Group/Band of the Year
RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
New Male Vocalist of the Year
HAYDEN HADDOCK
New Female Vocalist of the Year
MORGAN ASHLEY
New Duo/Group/Band of the Year
THE STATELINE BAND
Single of the Year (Artist/Producer)
“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
Album of the Year (Artist/Producer)
“Hold My Beer 2” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
BRANDON JENKINS Memorial Songwriters Award (Songwriter)
“Feels Like Country Music” - JON WOLFE
Music Video of the Year (Artist/Producer-Director)
“Rodeo Clown” - RANDY ROGERS & WADE BOWEN
Record Producer of the Year
STORMY COOPER
Recording Studio of the Year
YELLOWDOG STUDIOS - WIMBERLY
Venue/Night Club of the Year
TEXAS LIVE - ARLINGTON
Festival of the Year
Outlaws and Legends - ABILENE
Radio Station of the Year - Super Market
KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FT. WORTH
Radio Station of the Year - Large Market
KRMX (92.9 SHOOTER FM)/WACO
Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market
KRVF 106.9/CORSICANA
Radio Station of the Year - Small Market
KYOX 94.3/COMANCHE
Radio Station of the Year - Out of Region
KQSC-A/F 1530/107.3/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Radio Station of the Year - Internet
TexasRedHotRadio.com
Radio Station of the Year - Syndicated
TexasRedDirtRoads - TXRDR - JUSTIN FRAZELL
Radio Station of the Year - Specialty Show
West TEXAS SATURDAY Night - KBCY JB CLOUD
On Air Personality of the Year - Super Market
JUSTIN & HEATHER - KFWR/FT. WORTH
On Air Personality of the Year - Large Market
CORLISS - KVMK/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION
On Air Personality of the Year- Medium Market
CAREY DEAN/KEITH JAMES/JOJO - KRVF/CORSICANA
On Air Personality of the Year - Small Market
KAYLA KAY - KSNY/SNYDER
On Air Personality of the Year - Out of Region
CARLY EVANS - KQSC/ COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
On Air Personality of the Year - Internet
JODY LEE CAUDLE - TexasHomegrownRadio/STEPHENVILLE
Entertainer of the Decade
RANDY ROGERS BAND
Male Vocalist of the Decade
AARON WATSON and CODY JOHNSON
Female Vocalist of the Decade
BRI BAGWELL
Duo/Group/Band of the Decade
RANDY ROGERS BAND
The T3R REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS are fan and industry voted. Over 60,000 votes were for the 2021 T3R TEXAS Music Awards. This year there were three rounds of voting, ending in JANUARY.