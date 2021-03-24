Special

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND will air a special WEDNESDAY morning (3/24) on the wave of anti-Asian and Pacific Islander hatred. “STOP THE HATE: SUPPORTING CLEVELAND’S ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER COMMUNITY” airs 9-10a (ET) and is hosted by former Classic Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7( morning co-host JIMMY MALONE.

The show's guest include immigration attorney MARGARET WONG, civil rights lawyer AVERY FRIEDMAN, student SANDY HUYNH, and MIDTOWN CLEVELAND, INC. VP/Community Development and CLEVELAND ASIAN FESTIVAL Executive Committee Member JOYCE PAN HUANG.

