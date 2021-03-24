Mark Margulies To Present IBA Programming Webinar

BENMARADIO Co-Founder MARK MARGULIES will present the webinar, "6 Seconds That Will Make Or Break Your Radio Ad," at the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, THURSDAY, APRIL 1st, 2p (ET). MARGULIES will demonstrate how to reduce tune out while increasing client satisfaction, by reimagining the first six seconds of a broadcaster’s radio commercial.



Said MARGULIES, “BENMARADIO is proud to share with IBA members the secrets to writing commercial copy that will turn commercials into positive experiences for advertisers and listeners. Broadcasters need to leverage every weapon they have in their arsenal to generate stronger local results”



The IBA webinar series provides its members the opportunity to learn from the industries brightest influencers, from the sales, programming, marketing and promotions, business, engineering, employment, and social media arenas, with an aggressive bi-monthly schedule of speakers throughout the year. If you are not an IBA member and would like to attend, secure your membership on or before the webinar at www.iba.media.



Added IBA CEO RON STONE, “I can’t think of a more timely presentation for broadcasters of any market size than learning how to turn every commercial into an opportunity to grow business. BENMAR’s webinar will be the vaccine to 'listener tune out.'"

« see more Net News