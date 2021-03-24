Now Part Of Warner

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has acquired indie label ZHARA MUSIC, and launched the Russian division of its ATLANTIC RECORDS label. ZHARA MUSIC will be rebranded as ATLANTIC RECORDS RUSSIA, plugging into WARNER MUSIC’s global network.

ZHARA MUSIC was co-founded by artists and businessmen EMIN and BAHH TEE and its roster – which will be represented all over the world under the ATLANTIC RECORDS banner – includes acts such as HAMMALI & NAVAI; ЗОМБ; MORGENSHTERN; SLAVA MARLOW; RAUF & FAIK; JONY, ELMAN, ANDRO, GAFUR (RAAVA MUSIC); ЛСП; IDRIS & LEOS; and DAVA.

