PPV

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA will stream a series of pay-per-view events using FACEBOOK's new paid online event feature, with shows in the comedy, sports and podcasting categories. The shows will be available on both platforms, starting with JUNE 5th's "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms," a boxing competition between YOUTUBE and TIKTOK personalities.

LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK said, "LIVEXLIVE will be working closely with FACEBOOK in marketing this new paid online event experience; utilizing new and existing marketing tools to support LIVEXLIVE subscriptions to our vast array of products and services. This will benefit talent and fans in a profound way on both platforms."

"The growing momentum behind the use of paid online events in the sports world is very real and this is another strong example," said FACEBOOK DIr./Sports League and Media Partnerships ROB SHAW. "We're excited for LIVEXLIVE to lean into the feature and continue to build a business on our platform."

