Season 2 Coming Up

The second season of BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY's breakout podcast hit "COLD," now an AMAZON MUSIC exclusive (NET NEWS 2/11), will focus on a different cold case, the story of a woman's murder and the man convicted of the crime who confessed but is now looking to be released from prison.

"COLD: JUSTICE FOR JOYCE," tracing the 1985 rape and murder of YOST, whose body was never found, and DOUG LOVELL's conviction and quest for release, is posting a special preview TODAY (3/24) and its first episode via AMAZON MUSIC under KSL PODCASTS' recently-announced deal with the platform on APRIL 7th. The first season told the story of the SUSAN POWELL disappearance and its aftermath.

“Listeners may have heard of JOYCE YOST’s story,” said KSL Dir./Podcasting SHERYL WORSLEY, “but the decades-long search for justice after her life was horrifically stolen is one that they will never be able to forget.... Our aim in telling this story is to give her family the satisfaction of knowing the world will not forget her -- or what happened.”

“The JOYCE YOST case was the last successful no-body homicide prosecution in UTAH prior to the disappearance of SUSAN POWELL,” said KSL Investigative Reporter and "COLD" host DAVE CAWLEY. “It displays just how tricky no-body cases can be for investigators and prosecutors, not to mention the families of murder victims who are never found. JOYCE YOST had her voice stolen from her. COLD aims to give JOYCE her voice back, just as it did for SUSAN POWELL in season one.”

“This is a groundbreaking partnership.” said BONNEVILLE SVP TANYA VEA. “Bringing together a locally produced podcast, which has already generated strong national interest, with the incredible strength of the AMAZON MUSIC brand, will help deliver the power of these important issues to an even larger audience.”

