Hill (Photo: Eugene Powers / Shutterstock.com), Schur (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Two more prominent names have joined DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA venture with the announcement that former ESPN host and current THE ATLANTIC Contributing Writer and SPOTIFY podcast host JEMELE HILL and television producer/writer/creator MICHAEL SCHUR ("PARKS AND RECREATION," "THE GOOD PLACE") will be serving as Creative Advisors to LE BATARD and SKIPPER.

“This is a partnership that made too much sense. SKIPPER was one of my biggest champions while at ESPN and I have such deep, unconditional respect for DAN and greatly admire his boundless creativity,” said HILL, whose LODGE FREEWAY MEDIA will offer MEADOWLARK a first look at all sports-related projects. “At this stage in my career, I just want to be aligned with creative people who are like-minded. That doesn’t mean we always have to agree, but there is a core belief system that we share. This partnership checks every box for me.”

“Three years ago, I flew to MIAMI to write an article about DAN, STU (LE BATARD's co-host JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER), and the Shipping Container of Frightened Refugees responsible for the best sports radio show in AMERICA,” said SCHUR. “At the end of the experience I found myself convinced that they have built something very special -- both with the issues they discuss and the way they discuss them.

“Also, at the end of the trip I woke up in an abandoned jai alai court, tied to an old wicker chair, bruised and groggy. DAN and (Exec. Producer) MIKE RYAN) were shining a bright light into my eyes; MIKE had a toothpick in his mouth. In the corner, a Rottweiler was gnawing on what looked like a human femur. All I remember is them telling me that ‘we were all going into business together’ and that I ‘should think very carefully about what I did next.’ So I can’t wait to embark on this new exciting venture, MEADOWLARK MEDIA, and I am grateful that both I and my family are safe.”

“We’re quite lucky to have such talented and accomplished people believe in the MEADOWLARK vision,” said SKIPPER, MEADOWLARK's CEO. “With JEMELE and MICHAEL on board, we hope to establish an environment that provides creators with the ideal place to develop, sell and produce their career’s best work.”

“All I want to do the rest of my career is make cool things with friends, laughing with them and learning from them,” said LE BATARD, who left ESPN in JANUARY to form the new venture. “We’ve been awed by the credentials of the people who are eager to create with us. It’s inspiring, and I’m several exit ramps beyond thrilled that these industry leaders want to be on our team. JEMELE is a pioneer in our industry who has trailblazed and been an inspiration, and MICHAEL’s smart comedy stretches across comedy from writing for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and THE OFFICE to creating PARKS AND RECREATION and THE GOOD PLACE. So let the laughing and learning commence.”

« see more Net News