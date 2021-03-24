Worldwide Agreement

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING/SOUTH AFRICA (SMP) has concluded a worldwide agreement with GALLO MUSIC PUBLISHERS (GMP) for its song catalog excluding AFRICA. GALLO MUSIC PUBLISHERS is the publishing arm of one of AFRICA’s largest and oldest independent major labels, the 95-year old GALLO RECORD COMPANY. Its catalog holds the copyrights to SOUTH AFRICA’s music history and legendary songwriters.

From this agreement, GMP songwriters will have the opportunity to collaborate with SMP's songwriters and have their songs promoted worldwide. SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING will provide administration services, synchronization services, and collecting royalty payments.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING President/International GUY HENDERSON stated, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome GALLO MUSIC PUBLISHERS to the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family. With its tremendous roster of writers, the history of GALLO is the history of SOUTH AFRICAN music. Having started my career at GALLO many years ago, I’m thrilled to be reunited with celebrated works from the likes of LUCKY DUBE, LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO, STIMELA, SIPHO MABUSE, CAIPHUS SEMENYA, and so many others. Together, with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s great roster of writers, we look forward to taking the best of AFRICAN music to the rest of the world.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING/SOUTH AFRICA Managing Director ROWLIN NAICKER added, “GALLO MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ catalog is synonymous to SOUTH AFRICA’s musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalog added to our roster. There are still many stories to tell – together with our global network, we are confident we will find great opportunities for GMP’s musical gems."

GALLO MUSIC GROUP General Manager ROB COWLING said, “We are very excited to announce this partnership which has been a long time in the making. We feel our vast catalog and administration of this rich AFRICAN heritage of songs outside of AFRICA’s borders is in good hands with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. Their extensive network of professionals and systems as well as a UK team, with some African roots and a knowledge of the content, will be a valuable asset in managing GMP’s works and driving revenues for our composers, and their beneficiaries.”

