'RADIO.COM's Leading Ladies Live'

ENTERCOM is hosting a virtual concert, “RADIO.COM's Leading Ladies Live,” in honor of Women's History Month. The event, hosted by LADY A's HILLARY SCOTT, will take place THURSDAY, MARCH 25th at 6p (ET) and feature performances by TRISHA YEARWOOD, KELSEA BALLERINI and CARLY PEARCE.

Fans can tune in here. The event will be available to stream through SUNDAY, MARCH 28th at 6p (ET).

