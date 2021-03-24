Disney Hits Channel

SIRIUSXM’S DISNEY HITS CHANNEL will feature DISNEY music from movies, television shows, and musicals, such as "The Lion King", "Beauty and the Beast", "Toy Story", "Frozen 2", "Moana", "High School Musical: The Musical", "High School Musical: The Series", "Descendants 2", and many more. There will be special musical DISNEY-themed hours and celebrity guest hosts. The new channel will launch on THURSDAY, MARCH 25th, 12p (ET) on SIRIUSXM radios (channel 302) and on the SIRIUSXM app.

The channel’s first celebrity guest host will be HOLLYWOOD RECORDS’ artist and "Descendant’s" star SOFIA CARSON on the "Be Our Guest 4 The Day" hour. She will be playing and talking through her favorite DISNEY songs as well as her new single, on FRIDAY, MARCH 26th, 9a, 12p, 3p, and 6p (ET).

Every Monday at 12p (ET) DISNEY HITS CHANNEL will present a new featured hour premiere with the first musical DISNEY-themed hour, airing MONDAY, MARCH 29th will be “DISNEY Princesses,” playing songs from DISNEY favorite princesses including TIANA, CINDERELLA, ARIEL, BELLE and more. Starting MONDAY, APRIL 5th will be the “DISNEY Villains” hour, featuring CRUELLA DE VIL, THE LION KING’S SCAR, THE LITTLE MERMAID’S URSULA and more.

For more information on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits channel visit: http://siriusxm.com/DisneyHits. #DisneySXM

https://www.instagram.com/disneymusic/

https://twitter.com/disneymusic

https://www.facebook.com/disneymusic/

https://www.tiktok.com/@disneymusic

