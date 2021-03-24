Music Fest

HARD London is an all-day SUMMER festival at THE DRUMSHEDS, LONDON on SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st featuring ALESSO, JAUZ, TCHAMI, DILLON FRANCIS and more. This is the second HARD event in the UK, the first being at CREAMFIELDS in 2016.

The lineup with additional artists to be announced at a later date:

ALESSO

JAUZ

HOLY GOOF

TCHAMI

DILLON FRANCIS

MALAA

KAYZO

BLOODY BEETROOTS

NOIZU

GENTLEMENS CLUB

DUKE & JONES

WHIPPED CREAM

HOLLY

SIREN

OPPIDAN

Limited pre-sale General Admission and VIP passes go on sale WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st 12p (GMT). Early bird passes start at £39.50 at www.hardfest.uk. For updates on the 2021 festival, follow HARD LONDON on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and INSTAGRAM.

