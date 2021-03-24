-
All-Day Summer Music Festival Set For August 21st In London
HARD London is an all-day SUMMER festival at THE DRUMSHEDS, LONDON on SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st featuring ALESSO, JAUZ, TCHAMI, DILLON FRANCIS and more. This is the second HARD event in the UK, the first being at CREAMFIELDS in 2016.
The lineup with additional artists to be announced at a later date:
- ALESSO
- JAUZ
- HOLY GOOF
- TCHAMI
- DILLON FRANCIS
- MALAA
- KAYZO
- BLOODY BEETROOTS
- NOIZU
- GENTLEMENS CLUB
- DUKE & JONES
- WHIPPED CREAM
- HOLLY
- SIREN
- OPPIDAN
Limited pre-sale General Admission and VIP passes go on sale WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st 12p (GMT). Early bird passes start at £39.50 at www.hardfest.uk. For updates on the 2021 festival, follow HARD LONDON on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and INSTAGRAM.