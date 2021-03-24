February 2021

Rounding third and heading for home, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., along with the clean-up hitters from XTRENDS, (can you tell we’re ready for some baseball?) bring you our final installment of how FEBRUARY turns. This survey ran from 2/4 through 3/3. It featured a long holiday weekend, that big game, some unusual weather activity, and – most notably to our industry – the passing of radio icon RUSH LIMBAUGH. Let’s see what the numbers have to say about that.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Big Easy

Last survey, COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) and COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105FM) were the 6+ co-leaders. That dynamic changed in a hurry. WFEZ remained on the top rung with a huge share increase (7.6-9.1) – by far its best book in over a year. The station also became the cume leader (776,800-871,100) – an increase of 12.1%. The market was up by a mere 0.1%. WHQT stepped back to #2 (7.6-7.6) but remained well clear of the two stations at #3. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) remained in place (6.0-5.6) while ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) moved up from #5 (5.7-5.6). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) slipped to #5 (5.8-5.4).

It was an altogether different story 25-54 as WHQT repeated at #1 with a small share gain. WFEZ did have a strong book as it went from #5 to #2 with, again, its highest score in over a year. It still trailed the leader by a full share. WLYF was another share behind as it moved up to #3 with a small increase. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9) slipped to #4 as it returned most of last month’s massive share increase. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) dipped to #5 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER. A flat MIAMI-DADE COUNTY Public Radio WLRN was up to #6.

Things were pretty shifty in the 18-34 reality. Last month three stations were tied at #4. WHQT remained in that spot despite having its best book since SEPTEMBER. WFEZ ended up at #1 with a huge increase while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) landed at #2 with its best showing since JUNE. It was tied with WLYF, which moved up a spot thanks to a slight increase. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) fell from first to tie WHQT at fourth with its lowest total since NOVEMBER. WMXJ dropped four places to #6 as it returned most of last month’s big gain. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7FM) was close behind at #7 after landing its largest share in over a year.

WHQT was the repeat winner of the 18-49 competition as it posted its best number in over a year. WFEZ was up two places to #2 as it rebounded from a down book. WLYF was up a bit but still stepped down to #3. WMIB and WXDJ had been tied at #5. WMIB was up to #4 with a slight increase while a flat WXDJ remained stationary. WEDR advanced from a tie at #10 to #6 while WBGG dropped from #3 to a tie at #9 with WMXJ.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Talk Of The Town

This is a market hungry for spoken-word stuff as three stations that eschew songs landed in the top five 6+ – again. For the fourth straight survey, BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F was #1 (7.4-7.3) while UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW landed at #2 (7.3-6.7), also for the fourth book in a row. ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW was the leading music station as it repeated at #3 with its best outing in over a year (6.2-6.5). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK stepped up to #4 (5.6-5.4) while SINCLAIR News KOMO-A dipped to #5 (5.7-5.2). The two stations that had been tied at #6 remained in that space but with a better result. This included UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON Alternative KEXP (4.3-4.9) and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) (4.3-4.9). KJR-F also rocketed back to the cume lead for the first time since SEPTEMBER (486,900-532,800) – an increase of 9.4%. The market was off by 1.0%.

KISW had its best 25-54 book in over a year as it surged into the demo lead. Following in its footsteps was KEXP, which was at #2 with its seventh straight up book. When the streak began back in AUGUST, the station was sitting at #17. KUOW had its five-book winning streak snapped as it dropped to #3. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN 92.5) was flat and stable at #4. KJR-F leapt from #10 to #5 with a rather large share increase. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) was close behind. The station repeated at #6 but with its best book since APRIL. KIRO-F was off slightly but fell from #5 to #8. It was tied with HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), which moved up from #13.

For the fourth straight survey KISW was #1 18-34, the last two of which have been spent in double-digit land. KQMV was up to #2 with its best showing since NOVEMBER. KZOK gave back a chunk of last month’s huge increase as it slipped to #3. KUOW dipped to #4 while two stations set up shop at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) remained in place with a small increase while KRWM advanced from a tie at #9 with its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER.

This was the second straight survey that had two stations dominating the 18-49 space. KISW notched its tenth straight demo victory and came dangerously close to hitting double digits. KEXP had its highest share in over a year to finish in second place for the third book in a row. KQMV stepped up to a distant #3 with a small gain while KUOW dipped to #4 as it returned all of last month’s big increase. KBKS moved up to #5 with a small increase. KRWM rebounded from a down book to climb from #12 to #6. HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL) dropped from #5 to a tie at #15.

DETROIT: The Mix Master

For the second month in a row, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) was the leader of the 6+ pack. The station also posted its largest share in over a year (6.3-6.6). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC repeated at #2, also with its best book in over a year (6.1-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC stood alone at #3 with its best Frosty-free number in over a year (5.5-6.1). The station was again the cume leader (803,200-815,900) – an increase of 1.6%. The market expanded by 0.2%. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX dipped to #4 (5.5-5.5) while two stations came in at #5. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF took one step upward (5.0-5.0) while ENTERCOM News WWJ-A advanced from a tie at #7 (4.8-5.0). ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) dropped four places to #7 as it returned about half of last month’s large increase (5.5-4.9).

WRIF posted its best 25-54 share since NOVEMBER to remain in first place. WXYT-F had its best book in over a year to remain #2. Previously, iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB and WNIC were tied at #4. Both stations had the exact same very large share increase to remain a pair but at the slightly loftier perch of #3. WOMC stepped up to #5 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER. WCSX dropped to #6 despite a slight increase.

The 18-34 rodeo was moving at a furious pace. WMXD leapt from #3 to #1 with its highest mark in over a year. It also led the two stations at #2 by a full share. WRIF remained in that space with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER and was paired with WJLB, which advanced from #6 as it had a strong rebound from a down book. After a brief stay at #1, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) slid to #4 with its lowest total in over a year. It was sharing the moment with CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD, which moved in from #8 with its best performance since OCTOBER. WNIC and ENTERCOM Country WYCD had been tied at #4. Both stations lost the exact same amount of share as they dropped to #6. They were joined there by BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), which turned it up from a tie at #11 with its highest score in exactly a year.

Though it was off slightly, WRIF continued as the 18-49 leader. However, it was hearing footsteps from WJLB, which moved up to #2 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. WOMC took two steps upward to #3 with its best book in over a year. A flat WNIC repeated at #4 while WXYT-F dropped to #5. WMXD and WKQI had been tied at #5 but both suffered down books and dropped to #6 and a tie at #8, respectively. In between them was WMGC, which, ahem, bounced from #12 to #7 with its best performance since JULY.

PHOENIX: I Heart Ratings

The top four positions in the 6+ bracket all belonged to one cluster. As is often the case, the leader – for the fourth book in a row – was iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) (7.3-7.1). The station also continued as the cume leader (947,400-1,006,100) – an increase of 6.2%. The market was up by 1.7%. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX moved up to #2 (5.2-5.4) while iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A slipped to #3 (6.0-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) stepped up to #4 (5.1-5.0). The cluster outlier was HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX, which slid to #5 (5.3-4.8). It was just ahead of two stations that clocked in at #6. ENTERCOM Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) moved up from #9 with its best book since SEPTEMBER (4.0-4.7). HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD had its highest share in over a year (4.1-4.7) as it advanced from #8.

For the first time since AUGUST, KUPD was atop the 25-54 leaderboard as the station posted a small gain. KESZ was up two slots to #2, also with a small increase. KYOT moved up to #3 as it, too, had a small gain. ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) went from first to fourth with its lowest mark since NOVEMBER. KNIX inched up to #5 as it ended a four-book slide. Two stations made some strong moves up the chart. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (93.3 ALT AZ) went from #14 to #6 with its best showing since JULY. ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1) leapt from #13 to #7 with a solid share gain. KSLX dropped six places to #8 with its lowest mark in over a year.

KUPD was up 18-34 for the fourth straight survey, a streak that has taken the station from a tie at #12 to its current posting at #1. KYOT had a huge book as it advanced from #9 to #2. Two format competitors were locked in arms at #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) remained in place with a slight loss while ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) dipped from #2 with a small loss. KNIX stepped down to #5 with a slight loss. Last month’s leader – KLNZ – dropped to #6 and was tied with UNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUE BUENA 105.9) and UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KQMR (LATINO MIX 100.3 & 106.1).

Things were tight in the 18-49 arena. KUPD was up to #1 with its best book since JULY and just edged out KESZ, which had a solid increase. They were well clear of the two stations at #3. KHOT was up one slot with a slight increase while KYOT advanced from #7 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. KNIX improved from #8 to #5 as it ended a four-book slide. KLNZ dropped from #1 to #6 as it was down for the third book in a row. KDKB leapt from a tie at #14 to #7 with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. KALV slid from #5 to #8 with a slight loss.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: KS Kicks S

There was quite the reversal of fortunes in the 6+ paradigm. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) blasted its way to #1 with a huge share increase (7.5-9.8). That was the station’s best performance in over a year. Meanwhile, MPR N/T KNOW gave back most of last month’s big gain (9.5-8.5) as it stepped down to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) ended a two-book surge (8.4-7.4) as it moved down to #3. This trio was well ahead of the rest of the field. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) stepped up to #4 (5.5-5.7). It also continued to have the most cume (603,700-624,600) – a gain of 3.5%. The market shrank by 1.2%. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) dipped to #5 (5.8-5.3) and met up with iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102), which advanced from #7 (5.0-5.3).

There was quite the heated squabble atop the 25-54 chart. KFXN continued to lead the way though it did drop out of the vaunted double-digit territory. It was less than a half share in front of the duo at #2. KSTP moved up from a tie at #4 with a massive share increase while KNOW remained in place as it returned most of last month’s large gain. KXXR slipped to #4 with a slight loss but there was better than a share gap between it and the three top dogs.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB stepped down to #5 despite a small gain. It was partnered with KQQL, which inched up from #6 with a strong increase. The next closest station to cracking the top five was KEEY and it was more than a share distant at #7.

We sense a theme brewing here. KSTP launched itself from #3 to #1, 18-34. The station landed in double-digit land for the first time since MARCH. It’s been quite the ride for the station. In OCTOBER it had dropped to #9 but has been up in every survey since. KDWB repeated at #2 with a modest increase but was two shares off the lead. KXXR went from first to third as it surrendered most of last month’s huge increase. KEEY remained firmly ensconced at #4 though it did have a down book. KFXN moved up to #5 with its best offensive performance since OCTOBER. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) dipped to #6 and was tied with KNOW and UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS-F.

KSTP leapt from #4 to #1. The station was in double digits here, as well. KXXR repeated at #2 but was two shares off the pace and just ahead of KFXN, which fell from first to third. Both stations had noticeable share losses. KNOW dipped to #4 while KDWB remained at #5 with a solid increase.

As always, we appreciate you plowing through our prose. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in roughly 28 days to comb through the leavings of yet another NIELSEN survey. In the meantime, stay safe.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It comes with a money-back guarantee! Of course, it’s free so that’s pretty much an empty promise. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. is based in ANNAPOLIS, MD. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call 410-295-6619, or email info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ResearchDirectorInc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ResearchDirectorInc

Twitter: @ResearchDirectr

« see more Net News