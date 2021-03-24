After Midtown

CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) has signed Country duo AFTER MIDTOWN for representation in all areas worldwide. The duo, made up of ADAM ERNST and MICHAEL ROTUNDO, is set to release a new EP, "Don't Give Away The Ending," on FRIDAY, MARCH 26th.

They are managed in partnership by THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT’s KEVIN "CHIEF" ZARUK and SIMON TIKHMAN, as well as 10th STREET ENTERTAINMENT’s SCOTT FRAZIER and CHRIS NILSSON. They are signed to SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING.

« see more Net News