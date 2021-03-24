Lopez

LINWOOD UNIVERSITY Triple A KCLC (89.1 THE WOOD)/ST. LOUIS has chosen ELENA SABIO LOPEZ as AMD. She will be in training to take over the MD slot from ALEAH VOSE, who will be graduating in MAY.

LOPEZ hails from ALMERIA, SPAIN and is currently a junior studying Music Business at LINDENWOOD. She said, “I'm excited to expand my knowledge within the music industry and continue to grow from this new opportunity.”

You can reach LOPEZ at es980@lindenwood.edu.

