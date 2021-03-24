Sold

ONE MINISTRIES, INC. is selling K289AS/COTATI, CA to CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $95,000. The primary station is Regional Mexican KRRS-A (EL PATRON)/SANTA ROSA, CA.

In other filings with the FCC, FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. is selling W208BQ/CLARKS SUMMIT, PA to TELIKOJA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING INC. for $500.

SENECA BROADCASTING, LLC has applied for a Silent STA for WGWE/LITTLE VALLEY, NY as of APRIL 1st due to financial distress. The application was filed as a Legal STA application rather than on the proper Silent STA form.

And RADIOJONES, LLC has filed for Silent STAs for W246BQ/SWAINSBORO, GA and W255AT/METTER, GA due to the loss of their primary stations.

