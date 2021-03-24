New Partners

GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS (GMR) announced TODAY (3/24) a long-term, multi-year partnership with ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS which lets ENTERCOM play/perform GMR’s catalog of hits on all of its platforms, beginning immediately and paves the way for a strong partnership between the rapidly growing audio content and entertainment platform and the boutique performing rights organization.

GMR's roster of hitmakers including NICKI MINAJ, DRAKE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, and PRINCE and many others. The commercial partnership benefits both ENTERCOM and the GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS songwriters, unlocking access to some of music’s most popular performers for fans all over the country.

GMR Founder IRVING AZOFF commented, “Music always brings people together. DAVID FIELD is a music fan so it’s no surprise that he welcomed the opportunity to work together to bring great music to fans through ENTERCOM’s network.”

ENTERCOM Chairman/President/CEO DAVID FIELD noted, "We are excited to partner with IRVING and the team at GMR. They represent some of the top talent on radio today. The combination of Entercom’s reach and GMR’s music is a huge win for our audience.”

With this announcement, does this mean that pending litigation between RMLC, GMR and ENTERCOM is now a moot point?

