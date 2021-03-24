Mike Kerr And Ben Thatcher Of Royal Blood As Avatars

ROYAL BLOOD will perform a three-song virtual concert during the 2021 BLOXY AWARDS on SATUDAY, MARCH 27th at noon (PT) on the ROBLOX platform. The concert, produced in collaboration with WARNER RECORDS, will feature a premiere of a brand new song called "Limbo." The BLOXY AWARDS experience takes attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the ROBLOX Metaverse. Each experience will spotlight multiple category winners, and midway through feature an exclusive virtual performance from ROYAL BLOOD in a space-themed concert venue. Watch it here.

"We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the ROBLOX community,” said MIKE KERR and BEN THATCHER of ROYAL BLOOD. "This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in - we look forward to seeing you there."



ROBLOX VP & Global Head Of Music JON VLASSOPULOS said, "The creativity of the ROBLOX community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music. "We're thrilled to host ROYAL BLOOD as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater ROBLOX community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”



“ROYAL BLOOD have always been a forward-thinking band and so it is fitting that they play inside ROBLOX this year and introduce a whole new audience to their incredible sound," added WARNER RECORDS UK Pres. PHIL CHRISTIE.

After the show premieres on MARCH 27th, the BLOXY AWARDS will replay every hour through APRIL 6th inside the BLOXY experience on ROBLOX with a full version of the show uploaded to YOUTUBE 10 days after the first show airs.

Check out the animated trailer.

