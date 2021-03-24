Baby Weston

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS SOUTHWEST Regional JULIANNA VAUGHN and her husband MATT, who welcomed their son, JAMES WESTON (who will go by WESTON), into the world YESTERDAY (3/23). He weighed 9 lbs 4 oz and measured 21.25 inches long.

WESTON is the couple's second child, and joins big brother JACKSON. Mother and baby are doing great.

