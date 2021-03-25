ALL ACCESS extends condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT recording artist TOMMY CHAYNE. The Country rapper passed away from natural causes on MONDAY, MARCH 22nd at the age of 32 at his home in CITRONELLE, AL.

Funeral services are planned for FRIDAY, MARCH 26th in CITRONELLE. More information regarding services can be found here.

