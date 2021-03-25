Spotify: Sue me, sue you.

Last NOVEMBER, SPOTIFY was sued by indie company SOSA ENTERTAINMENT, seeking "over $1bn in damages" from the streaming company, claiming it had not paid SOSA full royalties from more than 550 million streams of its artists. SPOTIFY then countersued and the outcome was settled by both parties without announcing any of the financial details. The litigants expect to file their joint stipulation for the dismissal of this case, with prejudice, on or before MAY 7th.

SOSA's suit had alleged that SPOTIFY “manually blanket-banned” the tracks with which those 550m streams were associated, and then “deliberately and maliciously blacklisted from its platform the plaintiffs and their founder, JAKE NOCH, along with each and every single artist, composer, and writer associated with [the parties]”.

SOSA claimed SPOTIFY issued “false statements” to indie rights agency MERLIN, which was told by the streamer that “the number of streams by SOSA artists was disproportionately high; and, according to SPOTIFY, this could only be explained by [these] streams somehow being manipulated."

MERLIN then “wrongfully” and allegedly terminated its relationship with SOSA, before recommending that a number of other streaming platforms – including DEEZER, SOUNDCLOUD, GOOGLE PLAY and VEVO – also remove SOSA’s catalog, due to what MERLIN itself was now describing as “fraudulent streaming activity,"

SPOTIFY's countersuit directed a number of serious claims against NOCH and his label SOSA, claiming .“NOCH directed third parties to create millions of fake SPOTIFY accounts, and deployed these fake accounts to artificially stream his and SOSA’s content up to hundreds of thousands of times daily, and upwards of hundreds of millions of times in total.”

SPOTIFY then claimed that its fraud-monitoring team found “unmistakable signs that the streams of NOCH and SOSA’s content had been artificially inflated.

“Following discovery of the fraud, SPOTIFY acted to root out the offending content by removing NOCH and SOSA’s content and preventing its delivery onto SPOTIFY’s platform.

“SPOTIFY expended considerable time, resources, and manpower to protect its users and safeguard its platform from NOCH and SOSA’s deceptive tactics.”

SOSA's NOCH countered, "SPOTIFY's claims are laughable and blatantly false. Furthermore, if, as they allege, someone who has ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia and was 16 at the time could jeopardize their business operations, Then I hope that every one of their shareholders has a very diversified portfolio.

“A company such as SPOTIFY that is built on the theft of intellectual property puts every single one of its shareholders at risk, and I foresee SPOTIFY becoming the next ENRON.

“I also greatly look forward to the day we get to go to court, and I hope that all of SPOTIFY’s shareholders will pay close attention to these cases.

“These cases will show them that SPOTIFY is just a house of cards and that a small breeze will cause the house to collapse

“This is clearly evidenced by SPOTIFY pouring so many resources into a smear campaign against someone who is only 21. Time will prove that we are right."

