Dutch Rankers

TRITON DIGITAL is adding a version of its Streaming Metrics Rankers for THE NETHERLANDS under a partnership with the NLO (NEDERLANDSCH OCTROOIBUREAU) IP firm. The first ranker, covering JANUARY and FEBRUARY, has TALPA NETWORK, STAR, and DPG MEDIA topping the Sales Network chart and NPO RADIO 2, RADIO 538, and QMUSIC NL atop the Stations ranker.

“The online audio industry in THE NETHERLANDS is thriving, and we are thrilled to partner with TRITON DIGITAL to bring the industry standard for online audio consumption data to the region,” said NLO Managing Dir. FRANS KOK. “Triton shares our commitment to innovation and transparency and are the ideal partner for us to deliver the trustworthy and informative consumption data that will propel online audio streaming, consumption, and advertising in THE NETHERLANDS.”



“We are pleased to partner with NLO to expand our Monthly Rankers to THE NETHERLANDS, providing audio publishers, media buyers, and the industry at large with insightful and trustworthy data on streaming audio audiences across the region,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO “ THE NETHERLANDS remains a key region for the growth of both online audio and podcasting. We are confident that our rankers will help the region’s networks, publishers, and stations further their reach and increase their revenue.”

« see more Net News