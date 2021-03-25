WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed songwriter/producer/music exec. D.A. GOT THAT DOPE to a global publishing deal.

D.A. said, “I've been hustling solo for most of my time in the music industry and RYAN has really come in and made a meaningful impact on my career. I'm very appreciative of him and the whole WC team for working hard with me. I'm looking forward to more great music and more success.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC U.S. Pres./A&R RYAN PRESS added, “From No. 1’s like ‘Taste’ to "ZEZE," D.A. effortlessly creates memorable beats that connect with fans around the world.

"He brings a different type of vibe and energy to every track he works on and is one of the most versatile producers in the game. I’m incredibly proud to be on this journey with him.”

He started producing music in the mid-2000s in CHICAGO working with artists like MIKKEY HALSTED, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, and BUMP J. In 2020 he produced EMINEM's single, “Godzilla” ft. JUICE WRLD, it sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Most recently D.A. teamed with MEGAN THEE STALLION on the platinum selling “Cry Baby” (ft. DABABY) and DABABY on his new single “Masterpiece.

« see more Net News