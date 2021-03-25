Podcasts Added To Samsung Free App

SAMSUNG is launching its own podcast listening platform with the addition of "Listen" tab to the SAMSUNG FREE app available on certain Galaxy smartphone models in the U.S. starting TODAY (3/25). The app will be available as an update for compatible Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 devices. Among the content providers included at launch are LIBSYN, which will enable podcasters using its hosting services to add their shows to the SAMSUNG app, and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA.

APM Managing Dir./Multi-platform Sales Strategy & Business Development THOMAS DE NAPOLI said, “We are thrilled to work with SAMSUNG on this launch as it allows us to continue our mission of honoring our growing multicultural and international audience. Being a part of the SAMSUNG Podcasts service is an excellent way for us to reach even more young and diverse audiences on a global scale.”



“Providing podcasters with access to the newest platforms offering podcasts is critical to promoting audience growth,” said LIBSYN Pres./COO LAURIE SIMS. “We are excited about the relationship with SAMSUNG and the opportunity to expand access to podcasts on Samsung Free to all of LIBSYN’s 75K+ podcasters.”

“The past year we have all seen a shift in where and how we consume media,” added LIBSYN VP/Podcaster Relations ROB WALCH. “Having native support for podcast discovery and consumption on the Galaxy series will give consumers even more choices and opportunities to consume podcasts and that is a win for everyone.”

The SAMSUNG FREE app replaced the previous SAMSUNG DAILY app, which in turn replaced BIXBY HOME, late last year.

« see more Net News