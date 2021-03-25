Oscar Podcast

ABC NEWS has a new six-episode podcast counting down to the ACADEMY AWARDS.

"INSIDE THE OSCARS," debuting TODAY (3/25), is hosted by GINGER ZEE and includes interviews with nonomees like ANDRA DAY and reporting from THE UNDEFEATED's KELLEY CARTER and ABC NEWS' CHRIS CONNELLY, JASON NATHANSON, and JANAI NORMAN. New episodes will post on THURSDAYS. The debut episode offers CONNELLY and ZEE discussing movies that may have flown under the radar, how COVID-19 has affected the OSCARS, and how history may be made at this year's awards.

